Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Boy, 15, accused of attempting to murder 85-year-old Angus woman by repeatedly stabbing her

By Ciaran Shanks
September 17, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 4:21 pm
Dundee Sheriff Court.
The boy appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder an 85-year-old woman in her Angus home.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, allegedly stabbed the woman repeatedly with a knife in Montrose on September 15.

Prosecutors allege the boy assaulted the pensioner by repeatedly striking her on the body with a knife.

It is alleged the youth injured the woman and endangered her life as a result.

He allegedly carried out the attack in an attempt to murder her.

Court papers also allege the teenager robbed the woman of money during the incident at her home on Mountboy.

Solicitor Angela McLardy made no plea on behalf of the teen during the brief hearing on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael who remanded the youth in custody.