Boy, 14, due in court over alleged serious sex assault involving knife in Fife

A 14-year-old boy is due in court in connection with a serious sexual assault in Methil, Fife.

The assault took place at around 8pm on January 29 near Laird Avenue, where a 20-year-old woman was threatened with a knife and attacked at a nearby area of wasteland.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “This has been a complex investigation and we’ve been committed to conducting thorough and extensive inquiries since this was reported.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the people of Methil for their support and cooperation with officers throughout this.”

The 14-year-old boy is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.