A 14-year-old boy has been charged after vehicles in Dundee were vandalised.

The boy is alleged to have carried out the spree in Fintry over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with 12 vandalisms to vehicles that happened in the Fintry area between Friday January 6 and Saturday, January 7.

“A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor for consideration.”