Boy, 13, among trio arrested for alleged hare coursing in Angus

A 13-year-old boy was among three people arrested for alleged hare-coursing in Angus at the weekend.

Two men, aged 40 and 33, were charged by police following reports of the blood sport in a field between Forfar and Kirriemuir on Sunday, November 8.

The pair are due in Forfar Sheriff Court at a future date.

The 13-year-old has been referred to a youth justice assessor.

Police say they seized a car and two lurcher-type dogs at the scene. Inquiries remain on-going.

Forfar Community Policing Inspector Nicky McGovern thanked members of the public for reporting the alleged incident.

She added: “I would ask anyone who suspects that hare coursing is taking place to phone 101 or 999 if the incident is ongoing.

“Also, if anyone has information regarding individuals whom they suspect of being involved in hare coursing, you can provide this anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”