Boy, 11, needs plastic surgery on facial injuries suffered in dog attack

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An 11-year-old boy has been left needing plastic surgery after he was bitten on the face by a dog, police have said.

The boy, from the South Yorkshire area, suffered “significant facial injuries” in the attack by a brindle-coloured boxer dog in Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to members of the public to help identify two men captured in CCTV images.

CCTV image of two men police want to speak to (North Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened just after 6.10pm on Thursday, when the boy was bitten outside the fish and chip shop on Albion Road.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital before being transferred to York.

Officers want to speak to the men seen with a dog on the CCTV images.



