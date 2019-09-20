Boxer raises funds for MOT for Dundee homeless charity’s van

A boxer didn’t pull any punches when he learned that a city homeless charity was needing money to put its van through its MOT.

Earlier this month the Tele revealed the Night Ministry, which provides supplies to people sleeping rough, needed funds to pay for vehicle repairs.

When Dundee scrapper Darren Barty, 19, learned about the charity’s problem he decided to get involved.

“My mum has worked with homeless people and I have heard how difficult it can be for them,” he said.

“I saw how much good work the Night Ministry charity does and I thought I’d like to help.”

Darren had recently got a signed photograph of boxer Anthony Cacace. “I decided to auction it using a bonus ball scheme and in no time at all I had £200. I gave all this money to the charity, but I don’t want to stop there.

“I now plan to organise a race night and raise even more money for them. They do a fantastic job and it’s great to be able to help out.”

Darren’s mum Louise Kerr, said: “I’m very proud of Darren. You hear a lot about young people getting into bother and doing terrible things so I’m delighted that Darren has done this for the charity to help out homeless people in Dundee.”

The Night Ministry’s Gareth Norman said: “It’s great that Darren has gone out and raised this money for us. I’m aware he wants to do more for us and we’re very grateful.”

Gareth said that after his appeal for funds to pay for the van’s annual MOT appeared in the Tele he was inundated with offers of support.

He said: “Many people stepped forward with donations.

“The MOT is now paid for, but we still need all the money we can get.

“The charity is self-funded and we are coming into a very busy time of year when we will need to have plenty of supplies to help those people who sadly find themselves sleeping rough.”