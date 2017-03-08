An amateur boxer punched and injured two men in a Dundee nightclub over a row about a drink.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Ryan Dolan, 23, of Grampian Gardens, admitted two charges of assault to injury at Liquid nightclub.

The court heard both victims, Corrie Dicks and Liam Moran, were strangers to Dolan and to each other at the time of the assault.

Fiscal depute Isma Mukhtar said both complainers entered the club with their separate groups of friends around 10.15pm on December 9 last year.

The fiscal said: “At 12.45am Mr Dicks went to the toilet. He entered and placed his drink at a wash basin.

“When he returned he saw his drink was no longer there. He saw the accused standing by the wash basin, drinking what appeared to be his drink. He said, ‘Mate, that’s my drink,’ and the accused punched him on the face causing his nose to bleed and him to fall over.”

Moments later Mr Moran entered the toilet and Dolan punched him in the face above his eyebrow.

The fiscal continued: “He was bleeding and was helped to a medical room where he was treated by staff.

“Police were made aware of both incidents and the complainers each identified the accused. The accused was detained by police later the same morning and in reply to caution he said: ‘Be honest with you mate, if I’d punched anyone they would be asleep.’”

Both complainers reported being hit by Dolan’s left hand.

When he was interviewed by police, Dolan denied the assault and said he broke his right hand the week before and couldn’t punch anyone. Police told him it was reported that the left hand was used and Dolan said he would not have connected a punch if his left hand was used.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, said: “He is a successful amateur boxer and a does not usually consume alcohol. He had little recollection of what happened. There was a dispute about a drink and as a result, due to alcohol and loss of temper, he punched Mr Dicks then shortly after Mr Moran.”

Dolan admitted that on December 10 last year at Liquid nightclub, South Ward Road, he assaulted Mr Dicks and Mr Moran by punching each of them on the head.

He was ordered to pay £225 compensation to each victim.