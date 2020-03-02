Monday, March 2nd 2020 Show Links
Dundee boxer Lynn helps Morgan Academy pupils have positive attitude to life

by Amy Hall
March 2, 2020, 2:01 pm
© SuppliedMorgan Academy Pupils with boxer Lynn Calder.
Morgan Academy pupils heard how having a positive attitude can help them achieve their goals, during a visit from a champion boxer.

Lynn Calder made the first of three visits to the school to work with a group of S3 pupils who are involved in a growth mindset project.

The group is part of a pilot scheme which has been designed to ensure the pupils’ motivation and positive attitude supports their ability to achieve level five qualifications in S4.

Acting principal teacher Alex Anderson said: “Lynn began by telling pupils about her life and achievements as she has an engineering degree in addition to her boxing medals.

“Lynn is a Winning Scotland Foundation Champion and she focused on how having a growth mindset has helped her to overcome the challenges she has faced and she also did a few simple boxing exercises with the group.

“Lynn’s visits have been funded by the Dundee Common Good Fund following a joint bid with Stobswell Forum, who are also involved in the project.”

