Dundee boxer Lynn helps Morgan Academy pupils have positive attitude to life

Morgan Academy pupils heard how having a positive attitude can help them achieve their goals, during a visit from a champion boxer.

Lynn Calder made the first of three visits to the school to work with a group of S3 pupils who are involved in a growth mindset project.

The group is part of a pilot scheme which has been designed to ensure the pupils’ motivation and positive attitude supports their ability to achieve level five qualifications in S4.

Acting principal teacher Alex Anderson said: “Lynn began by telling pupils about her life and achievements as she has an engineering degree in addition to her boxing medals.

#GrowthMindset with a visit from Lynn Calder @BagpipingBoxer for the first of a series of sessions (boxing this time) with some of our S3 pupils on Monday – they had a ball! Thanks Lynn! #goforit #noexcuses #crushedit pic.twitter.com/mZvRD7CFAp — Morgan Academy (@morganacademy1) February 11, 2020

“Lynn is a Winning Scotland Foundation Champion and she focused on how having a growth mindset has helped her to overcome the challenges she has faced and she also did a few simple boxing exercises with the group.

“Lynn’s visits have been funded by the Dundee Common Good Fund following a joint bid with Stobswell Forum, who are also involved in the project.”