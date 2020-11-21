Boxer denies assaulting two police officers at park with his girlfriend

A boxer and his girlfriend accused of attacking police at a city leisure park will stand trial next month.

Stephen Donald, 21, and 19-year-old Abbie Dailly are charged with assaulting two officers on Dayton Drive, within Camperdown Leisure Park, on March 15.

Donald, an amateur boxer with the St Francis club, is also alleged to have made homophobic remarks during the incident.

Car number plate

Prosecutors allege that Donald came to the attention of officers because he was driving a car whose registration plate was obscured and not easily distinguishable.

He is also accused of failing to use headlights at 11.30pm as well as driving without a valid test certificate.

Donald allegedly struggled violently with PCs Ross Hunter and Mark Reid and refused to comply with their instructions.

It is also alleged that Dailly physically interfered with officers in order to prevent Donald from being arrested.

Trial set

Donald denies swearing at police and making homophobic remarks. Dailly is then alleged to have punched both PC Hunter and PC Reid on the face.

PC Reid was also allegedly punched on the face by Donald, who is also accused of punching PC Hunter repeatedly, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly punching him on the face while he lay on the ground.

The offences were allegedly committed while Donald was subject to a bail order.

Donald, of Emmock Woods Crescent, and Dailly, of Charleston Drive, will stand trial at

Dundee Sheriff Court next month.