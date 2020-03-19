Boxer and girlfriend accused of attacking police at Dundee leisure park

A boxer and his girlfriend have been accused of attacking police officers at a city leisure park.

Stephen Donald, 21, and 19-year-old Abbie Dailly are charged with assaulting two officers on Dayton Drive, within Camperdown Leisure Park, on Sunday.

Donald, an amateur boxer, is also alleged to have made homophobic remarks during the incident.

The pair appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court from custody where they pleaded not guilty to the charges that they face.

Prosecutors allege that Donald came to the attention of officers because he was driving a car where the registration plate was obscured and not easily distinguishable.

He is additionally accused of using only dipped headlights at 11.30pm as well as driving without a valid test certificate.

Thereafter, Donald allegedly engaged in a violent struggle with PCs Ross Hunter and Mark Reid and refused to comply with their instructions.

Dailly is then alleged to have physically interfered with the officers to prevent Donald being arrested.

It is alleged that Donald swore and made homophobic remarks towards the officers. Dailly also allegedly punched both officers on their faces.

PC Reid allegedly had his face punched by Donald, who is then accused of punching PC Hunter, knocking him to the ground, and repeatedly punching him on the face while he lay on the ground.

The offences were allegedly committed while Donald was subject to a bail order.

Donald, of Emmock Woods Crescent, and Dailly, of Charleston Drive, pleaded not guilty to all the charges they face.

Gary McIlravey, representing Donald, told the court that a complaint was to be submitted about the conduct of the two police officers.

Sheriff George Way released Donald and Dailly on bail before fixing a trial for July.