The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the discovery of a box of dead puppies in Eastern Cemetery, Arbroath Road, Dundee on Thursday.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the puppies after a council worker came across the gruesome discovery.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Karen Cooper said: “This was a particularly sad find and we’re keen to understand the circumstances behind this.

“Eleven puppies were disposed of in total and there are obvious questions around how they’ve come to be in this state. We’re currently awaiting results of a post mortem.

“We’re also concerned about the bitch’s condition and whether she is receiving the appropriate veterinary care as this is an unusually large litter.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.