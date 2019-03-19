Bowling club’s 125th anniversary helps raise £1,250 for Dundee charity

The 125th anniversary celebrations of Lochee Bowling Club have resulted in a major boost for the funds of a Dundee charity.

Members of the bowling club have donated more than £1,000 to Dundee Dementia Resource Centre.

The cheque presentation marked the end of a year of anniversary celebrations at the club.

Past president John Wade said he was extremely proud to present a cheque for £1,250 to staff from the centre.

He said: “I’m very grateful for all the donations received from members, visiting clubs and visitors to the club during our anniversary celebrations.

“I am delighted to hand over the funds to Alzheimer Scotland, which will help support people living with dementia, and it was a great way to finish off what was a truly remarkable year.

“It has also allowed us to establish new links with our community and we are now looking at a joint venture with the dementia resource centre to hold engagement days with staff and clients who use its service in Dundee.”

Describing how the club started, Mr Wade said: “In August 1892, a group of local residents who regularly played unbiased bowls in Lochee Park agreed to form a bowling club.

“The town council was approached for a suitable part of Lochee Park, but it was unwilling to assist. On February 6 1893, the players agreed to lease a site in Ancrum Road for £1 per annum and the Ancrum Road Bowling Club was formed.”