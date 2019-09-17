Bowling alley, gym and indoor golf plans for Dundee market destroyed in fire

Plans have been unveiled for the site of a former Dundee market almost a year to the day since it was devastated by a huge fire.

In what is being described as a “significant investment for the city”, the site of the former Hilltown Market could be transformed into a multi-purpose leisure facility which will accommodate ten-pin bowling, a kids’ play gym, indoor golf and amusements.

Also included in the proposals are plans for a bar and restaurant alongside the leisure facilities.

© Supplied

Speaking to the Tele, site owner John Gibson confirmed plans were in the pipeline to transform the Hilltown Market.

He said: “I believe a planning application for the site will be submitted imminently.

“We are working with an Irish company from Derry who have done a similar project over there.

“I imagine the plans will be similar to what they have done before in Ireland.”

© Supplied

Mr Gibson was also keen to highlight the economic benefits the development could bring to the area as well as the city as a whole.

He said: “With plans imminent, hopefully work will be able to begin soon.

“It might be a year or so before it is finished though.

“If people in Dundee want to go bowling the closest place they have is Dunfermline.

“The Hilltown Market site is an ideal location for this kind of development.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It’s close to the football stadiums and along with the extensive social housing in the area, it’s an incentive to get businesses here.”

Carnoustie-based architect firm Brunton Design is working on the site proposals.

In a post on the firm’s social media page – which has now been deleted – it said: “We have been appointed to design a leisure park in Dundee.

“The site has an existing facility on it that will make way for this exciting new 5,000m2 version.

“It is a significant financial investment in the city.”

© Supplied

Further designs posted on Brunton Design’s website showed a glass panelled building with the words “Hilltown Park” across the entrance – but have also since been removed.

The Hilltown Market and adjacent Fit4Less gym were destroyed by a fire on September 12 last year.

More than 60 firefighters and nine appliances were deployed from across Dundee and further afield to tackle the fire, which took hold of the building and brought down walls shortly after 6pm that night.

The market had been due to reopen just weeks before the fire following an 18-month closure.

© DC Thomson

It was eventually demolished in March, having been deemed beyond repair.

Surveyors had expressed concerns over loose detritus such as roof sheeting blowing off of the site and potentially damaging nearby properties.

The market had been used by the Tayside Furniture Re-Use Network, having only taken over the premises shortly before the fire. It is now based at a unit in the Kingsway West Retail Park.