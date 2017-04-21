The first-ever Boutique and Bubbles Ladies event has been launched.

Organised to aid the Archie Foundation, the fundraiser will be held at Harris Academy in Dundee on June 17 and will be hosted by the John Clark Motor Group.

It will include a two-course lunch as well as entertainment.

The event starts at noon and tickets cost £350 per table of 10 people.

A spokesman said: “Come and meet the girls for the first ever Boutique and Bubbles Ladies event.”

Six ladies will also get full makeovers on the day by a special guest.

n Pictured are the Archie Foundation’s head of fundraising Emma White with John Clark Motor Group customer receptionist Justine Stark at the launch at Dundee Audi.