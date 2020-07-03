Bottlenose dolphins spotted in the River Tay

Bottlenose dolphins have been spotted in the Tay Estuary area and off the Fife coast by researchers.

A surveying team from St Andrews University has resumed its programme after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two groups were photographed near Tayport and another between Crail and Anstruther as part of a long-term study of the bottlenose population off the eastern Scottish coast.

Surveys of the dolphins have been carried out between May and September each year since 1989 by the Sea Mammal Research Unit, which has been based at St Andrews since 1996, and Aberdeen University.

Researchers are able to identify individual dolphins by the nicks or notches on the trailing edge of their dorsal fin, allowing them to estimate survival, birth rates, trends in population and to document the movements of individual animals.

Previously, research has identified an expansion of the dolphins’ range from the core area in the Moray Firth in the 1990s where there is a designated Marine Protected Area, south to the Tay Estuary and around Fife.

Recent years have seen an increase in sightings in the Firth of Forth and even as far south as the North East English coast this year.