The bosses of Dundee’s big wheel have reassured the public that the popular attraction is now working properly after a flat battery left visitors stuck on the 33 metre-high wheel on Tuesday.

The ride, based at Slessor Gardens, ground to a halt yesterday afternoon due to a dead battery. It then had to close again later on in the day following a technical malfunction.

The operators, Thomson Events, have since confirmed that the wheel is now working properly and safe to go on.

John Thomson said he wanted to reassure everyone that the wheel was now back in action, but stressed that “at no time” was there any danger to anyone.

He said: “The initial problem on Tuesday was caused by a flat battery. The battery had to be recharged.

“The second issue was caused by the malfunction of a part that we had to order from Italy.”

He added: “After the part broke down we did not restart the wheel until we got the new part. We have now managed to fix that and the wheel is up and running safely again.

The giant wheel is open come down before 8pm 😁 Posted by Thomsons Event Group on Wednesday, 14 October 2020

“We are sorry that people got stuck on the wheel on Tuesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately due to the weight balance issue when we got the wheel going again it moved backwards quicker than it should have.

“At no time was there any danger to anyone. Our staff were in control and we managed to get everyone off safely.”