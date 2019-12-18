Dundee boss McPake wants more than ‘wee bursts’ from side

Dark Blues boss James McPake has challenged his players to develop a real Dundee identity after ending a winless spell of four games.

The Dens Park side fell out of the Championship play-off spots after losing three matches in succession.

They’ve picked up four points from their last two, however, and James is looking for an extended period of form to get his side back up the league table.

Asked how much the bad run of form taught him as a manager, James said: “I learned it’s a lot harder to sleep when you’re not winning!

“It’s tough but it’s the same for any manager, experienced or not, losing games and feeling the group isn’t doing the football club justice.

“Those three games were poor but we are at the other end now.

“We can’t have wee bursts where we are decent, there needs to be a run of performances where you can identify what a Dundee team is.

“We can’t wonder whether we are going to turn up – that’s the big thing, consistently performing week in, week out.

“Big teams that get out of this league do that and we are striving to do that.”

Meanwhile, the Dens gaffer says “watch this space” on the future of 17-year-old Fin Robertson.

© SNS

The midfielder has made 16 appearances this season for the first team and James is very keen to extend his current deal beyond its current 2021 end date.

“It is something we need to get done,” said James.

“He still has two years left on his current deal so there is loads of time. He is one who will be here for a while. We will get it sorted soon.

“Fin is in the team because he deserves to play. That’s why he has played the majority of our games this season, it’s because he has been excellent.

© SNS

“He has made 16 appearances and most of them have been starts. For someone so young, I think he holds his own on the pitch and controls the game at times.

“There is a lot to him that’s to like. He gives us a balance. Fin will sit there and break things up.

“He has been great for us from day one and is very consistent.

“He is going to have a really good career.”