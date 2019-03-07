Boss Robbie Neilson says Dundee United ‘have to start moving’

Robbie Neilson has tasked his Dundee United side with picking up six points from their next two matches to kickstart their promotion bid.

Following the Scottish Cup disappointment on Sunday with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle, Robbie has challenged his men to begin putting together a run of form that can propel them to the Premiership.

First up is a trip to bottom side Partick Thistle, fresh from their own Scottish Cup quarter-final – a 1-1 home draw with Premiership Hearts.

That’s then followed by a testing trip to a resurgent Dunfermline the following week and Robbie insists the only way to get over their cup heartache is to win their next two matches.

He said: “We can talk all day about Sunday’s game but the most important one now is Saturday, that’s it – we have to win at Partick, we have to get three points there and then we have to go to Dunfermline after that and win that one as well to start getting moving.”

Robbie has, arguably, the strongest squad in the Championship at his disposal – but that means nothing if the players coming into the first team don’t make the impact he’s after, whether it’s off the bench or from the start.

He added: “Paul McMullan came on on Sunday and changed the game with his energy and we need more of that.

“But we also need the players that start the game to give us that as well. It’s important when you get a chance in the team that you take it. I felt on Sunday one or two weren’t quite at it – you have to make sure you are at it when you are in the team.”