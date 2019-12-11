Boss Robbie hails battling Dundee United side after win in Greenock

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has hailed his side for standing up to Morton to come away with a 2-1 win last night.

The Tangerines had to battle for a win, which came courtesy of goals from Louis Appere and Lawrence Shankland either side of a John Sutton header, which sees them move 10 points clear at the top of the Championship.

The result at a blustery Cappielow marks United’s seventh win in a row and was one they had to roll up their sleeves to come through.

“We are delighted because we knew coming all the way down here would be tough,” Robbie said.

“Morton had only lost once in the league here all season, to Ayr United, so we knew it was going to be a hard game and it was.

“They are one of those teams that are always difficult to play against – they’re aggressive, they’re big and strong.

“We had to stand up to the battles and there’s a few boys with bumps and bruises but it’s three points back up the road.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

The derby games and other big ones, they take care of themselves. You have to get yourself up for these types of matches and we did that.

“We beat them quite convincingly at Tannadice earlier this season but we knew it wouldn’t be like that this time.

“It’s a massive, massive result for us because we knew this week – Alloa, Morton and then Arbroath – was going to be a challenge for us.”

© Supplied

Paul McMullan missed out for the Terrors with a groin injury.

Robbie added: “He had a wee problem with his groin during the Alloa game and we just felt it was better to leave him out as he was touch and go.”