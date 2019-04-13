Boss of Monifieth McDonald’s recalls horror after aerosol can explodes in restaurant

The manager of McDonald’s in Monifieth has said it is a “miracle” no one was injured when a group of youths caused an aerosol can to explode inside the restaurant.

Franchisee Nick McPartland said the youngsters were igniting spray from the aerosol inside the fast food outlet at Ethiebeaton Park when one of them accidentally caused the entire can to explode.

Mr McPartland said: “A group of youths set light to an aerosol can in the dining area in our McDonald’s restaurant at Ethiebeaton Park.

“There followed a large explosion. By some miracle nobody was injured.

“We have captured the footage of this inexcusable behaviour on our CCTV and have passed this to the police and asked them to carry out the necessary investigation.”

Mr McPartland said he was making details of the incident public because of concerns about antisocial behaviour in Monifieth.

Earlier this week a wheelie bin was dragged on to the town’s skate park and set alight.

Mr McPartland added: “Our restaurant is a friendly and safe environment for people to enjoy themselves.

“I am hopeful this is a one-off occurrence and will never happen again.”

Inspector Gary Aitken of Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “We are aware of the incident and it is concerning.

“We work hard to reduce antisocial behaviour and I would encourage residents and businesses to report any antisocial behaviour or disorder to Police Scotland on 101 and anyone found to be responsible will be reported to the relevant authorities.”

The incident is the latest in a series of disturbances involving youngsters in Dundee and Angus.