Boss of Dundee charity allegedly forced staff to take pay cut so she could boost her own salary

The outgoing boss of a Dundee charity forced junior staff to take a pay cut so she could boost her salary, it has been claimed.

Christine Lowden is alleged by a former employee of Dundee Voluntary Action (DVA) to have forced Robert Warren to take a 10% cut to his salary during a recent wage review.

Mr Warren, of Newport, was dismissed from DVA in January – and claims he was sacked because he blew the whistle on Ms Lowden’s alleged misconduct.

The project worker joined DVA in March 2017 and was credited with work on Making Recovery Real, an initiative highlighting local work helping people recover from mental health problems.

He claims that on January 28, he was hauled into a meeting to be told he was “being sacked for taking out the grievance” against the pay review.

© Supplied

Documents submitted to a preliminary employment tribunal hearing describe Mr Warren’s claims of an “almost 10%” reduction in salary so Ms Lowden could enjoy a “substantial increase” to her own pay.

He claims that she “knowingly manipulated” the charity for “personal gain”, ignoring internal policies and procedures in order to inflate her pay.

Ms Lowden was also “evasive” when he presented her with the claims shortly before he was dismissed, he has alleged.

Mr Warren has filed an unfair dismissal claim under Section 103A of the Employment Rights Act, which covers those who believe they have been sacked for whistleblowing.

DVA’s advocate attempted to have the “hopeless” case thrown out at the preliminary hearing, which was held in August.

The charity, based at Constitution Road, denied the claims before the tribunal.

However, employment judge Ian McFatridge has allowed the claim to proceed to a full hearing in the near future.

Last year, DVA launched a Good Governance Award to recognise charities that are well managed across Dundee.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Christine Lowden announced her intention to step down as DVA chief executive earlier this year.

Both Mr Warren and Ms Lowden were approached for comment but had not responded as the Tele went to press today.

A spokesman for DVA said: “It would be inappropriate for the organisation to make any comment on an ongoing tribunal process.”