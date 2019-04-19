Boss Jim McIntyre urges Dundee to show no fear

Jim McIntyre knows mentality even more than physicality will be the key as Dundee bid to save their Premiership status in the final five games of the season.

The Dark Blues kick off their post-split fixtures with a trip to St Johnstone tomorrow desperately needing a win to at least prevent the three-point gap at the bottom of the top flight growing.

After seven defeats on the bounce and facing a side many thought would claim a top-six place this term, the manager knows that’s not going to be easy but he wants his players to show no fear at McDiarmid Park.

And he believes they are capable of doing that.

He said: “For me, mentality is key. In terms of if something goes against you in a game, do you sink or do you roll the sleeves up?”

“That’s what my teams have always been about, not giving up and, to be fair to the players, they haven’t. Apart from 30 minutes at St Mirren and the first half at Ibrox you can’t question them.

“There is a team there who are trying to do the right things.

“My message to the players is go and play with no fear and make sure you’ve given everything.”

While Jim was giving little away about his likely team selection, on-loan winger Scott Wright looks set to return after having to sit out the defeat at the hands of Aberdeen a fortnight ago because he’s not allowed to face his parent club.

And experienced defender Darren O’Dea is in line to recover from the problem that forced him off against the Dons and make the squad.

There was good news, too, about long-term absentee Josh Meekings.

The central defender had surgery on a hip problem towards the end of the year and while that ended his season, he has been able to join in some training with the rest of the squad this week.

“We’ve got Josh Meekings back on the training ground,” added Jim.

“There’s been no adverse affects but, in saying that, he will have to the end of the season just training.

“He’s not ready to play games but it’s great to see him back. He’s been through a tough time.

“If we can get him ready to rumble the first day back at pre-season that would be great.”