Boss Jim McIntyre: Dundee need to find their confidence

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre admits it was always going to be tough for his hurting team to come back when they went a goal down to Aberdeen in the 2-0 loss at Dens Park on Saturday.

Macca points to a lack of confidence and self-belief within his players to take chances to explain why they passed up so many opportunities to score as a second-half Sam Cosgrove double won the day for the Dons.

The Dark Blues had plenty of chances to score before the big striker’s penalty-kick opener on 59 minutes but couldn’t make the breakthrough.

From there, it was all Aberdeen and the Englishman grabbed his and the Dandies second on 77 minutes to condemn the Dee to seven straight defeats.

And Jim admits the loss was another tough one to take.

“It was another sore one to take,” he said.

“Obviously, we put so much into the game and I thought the boys really showed a lot of endeavour and a lot of spirit for a long, long time.

“Obviously, the penalty is the defining moment. After that we have to chase it and we have to change the system.

“When you do that against a team like Aberdeen you do leave yourselves a wee bit open.

“When your confidence levels are where ours are at the moment, it can be hard to come back from that.

“Performance-wise, up until then, I was really pleased because I thought we were the better side in the second half before the penalty incident.

“But we need to be to a wee bit more ruthless in front of goal. I’ve said that on numerous occasions during this poor run that we’re on and that’s where we’ve let ourselves down.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes echoed Jim’s sentiments, saying: “It wasn’t plain sailing. First-half wasn’t good enough from us even though we started the game really well in the first 10-15 minutes and were in control.

“They (Dundee) were certainly hard-working enough but you can see they’re maybe lacking a bit of confidence.

“I thought we gave them enough encouragement to counter-attack on us a couple of times so I wasn’t best pleased at half-time but I thought the team that was going to step it up would win the game and, thankfully, that was us.”