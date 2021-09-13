Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News

Boris Johnson’s mother dies aged 79

By Daniel Boal
September 13, 2021, 11:14 pm
Pictured (L-R): Charlotte Johnson Wahl, sister Rachel Johnson, brother Leo Johnson and Boris Johnson while Mayor of London.
Boris Johnson’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, has died “suddenly and peacefully” aged 79, according to the Telegraph.

A professional painter, she has been described by the Prime Minister as the “supreme authority” in his family.

Boris Johnson credited her with instilling in him the equal value of every human life.

She is understood to have died at a London hospital on Monday.

Born Charlotte Fawcett, she is the daughter of the barrister Sir James Fawcett – who was president of the European Commission for Human Rights in the 1970s.

During her English studies at Oxford University, she decided to put her education on hold to travel America with Stanley Johnson, whom she later married in 1963.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl (pictured) died at a London hospital on Monday. Photo by Lucy Young/Shutterstock.

When she returned to finish her degree, she graduated as the first married female at her college.

Primarily a variety of subjects, she has painted portraits for several people, including Joanna Lumly and author Jilly Cooper.

Her works have also featured as the subject of an exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London in 2015.

Along with Boris Johnson, she was also the mother of former Conservative MP Joseph Johnson, journalist Rachel Johnson, and entrepreneur Leo Johnson.

After she and Stanley Johnson divorced in 1979, Mrs Johnson-Wahl married the American professor Nicholas Wahl in 1988 before her second husband died of cancer back in 1996.