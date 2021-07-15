News Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ plan dismissed as ’empty rhetoric’ By Daniel O'Donoghue July 15, 2021, 2:52 pm Prime Minister Boris Johnson Boris Johnson’s hopes of rebooting his “levelling up” plan for the nation fell flat this afternoon, after union bosses, businesses and MPs branded the idea “empty rhetoric”. The prime minister’s speech in the West Midlands was intended as a relaunch for his “build back better” programme, but with little detail and recycled policy announcements it failed to land. Mr Johnson, who first spoke of his plan to “level up” two years ago, admitted many things were still to be worked out – telling reporters his speech offered “at least the skeleton of what to do”. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe