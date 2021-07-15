Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ plan dismissed as ’empty rhetoric’

Boris Johnson’s hopes of rebooting his “levelling up” plan for the nation fell flat this afternoon, after union bosses, businesses and MPs branded the idea “empty rhetoric”.

The prime minister’s speech in the West Midlands was intended as a relaunch for his “build back better” programme, but with little detail and recycled policy announcements it failed to land.

Mr Johnson, who first spoke of his plan to “level up” two years ago, admitted many things were still to be worked out – telling reporters his speech offered “at least the skeleton of what to do”.