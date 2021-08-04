Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News

Boris Johnson opposes drug consumption rooms and is ‘not aware’ of Cambo oil plans

By Calum Ross
August 4, 2021, 7:06 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 7:20 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he meets officers during a visit to the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan near Kincardine, Fife, during his visit to Scotland. Picture date: Wednesday August 4, 2021. James Glossop/The Times/PA Wire
Boris Johnson has insisted he is “not aware” of the controversial Cambo oil field proposal and has suggested that safe consumption rooms risk “encouraging people to take more drugs”.

The prime minister was speaking on a visit to Scotland to talk to the police about preparations for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

He told the BBC that he favoured a “tough” approach in responding to Scotland’s record drug death rates, and claimed to have no knowledge of the hugely contentious Cambo oil field proposals, west of Shetland.

Drug deaths

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance has signalled that safe consumption rooms could be progressed after it was confirmed on Friday that a total of 1,339 fatalities last year were attributed to drugs in Scotland in 2020, an increase of 5.9% on 2019.

The death rate is some three-and-a-half times that of the UK as a whole, and also higher than any other European country.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Johnson was asked about his view on the proposal, with the UK Government having previously blocked a pilot scheme in Glasgow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets officers during a visit to the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan near Kincardine, Fife, during his visit to Scotland.

He said: “I think that the drugs crisis in this country as a whole, in Scotland in particular, is appalling, and the number of deaths from drugs is utterly tragic, and we have to deal with it.

“And, again, I am more than willing to work with the government of Scotland.”

Pressed on the issue of consumption rooms, he added: “I’ll give you my instincts, okay. I am not in favour, instinctively, of encouraging people to take more drugs.

“What I am in favour of is helping problem addicts off drugs – helping people with problems off dependency.

“But I’m also in favour of a tough approach.”

BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell also quizzed the prime minister on the Cambo proposal, which could produce up to 170 million additional barrels of oil in its first phase, amid claims it would not be compatible with the nation’s climate targets.

Cambo oil field

“I can’t comment on that. We want to move away from… I’m not aware of that particular decision,” he said.

“Let me tell you, that particular decision has not been brought to me.

“What I can tell you is that there are already long periods of two weeks or more when this whole country runs on clean power. That’s what I want.”

 

 