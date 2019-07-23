Boris Johnson to be next Prime Minister after winning Tory leadership race

Boris Johnson has won the race for Number 10 after being elected leader of the Conservative Party.

Johnson was given 92,153 votes in a run-off against rival Jeremy Hunt, who gained 46,656 votes.

He will be officially announced as Prime Minister tomorrow.

The new PM is appointed by the Queen on the recommendation of their predecessor, before being driven to Downing Street to make their first remarks.

4 nations, 8000 miles, 16 regional hustings and hundreds of members’ events! Thank you everyone for your support throughout this contest! With less than 100 hours until polls close, please vote for me to deliver Brexit by 31st October, unite our country and defeat Corbyn pic.twitter.com/YYkczINjBv — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 18, 2019

Johnson will take office at a time of political crisis over Brexit as he has promised to seek a new deal with the EU or leave without an agreement at the end of October.

Conservative Party members have been involved in the election of party leaders since 1998 – a policy Labour had adopted in 1981.

However, the two previous handovers in power without an election did not go to the members’ vote.

In 2007, Gordon Brown was the only Labour figure with sufficient nominations to qualify for the leadership and was automatically elected.

In 2016, Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, went unopposed as Tory opponent Andrea Leadsom withdrew before the contest went to the party membership.

This means the 2019 contest was the first to give the choice to the membership.

So, how is social media reacting to the news?

