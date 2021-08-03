Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News

Boris Johnson snubs Nicola Sturgeon invite for Covid recovery talks

By Andy Philip
August 3, 2021, 7:56 pm
Boris Johnson is due to visit Scotland this week.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon won't be welcoming the PM back to Bute House this time.

The Prime Minister has rejected an invitation from Nicola Sturgeon to meet during his planned visit to Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon had asked Boris Johnson to meet at her official Edinburgh residence, Bute House, to discuss the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Prime Minister replied to Ms Sturgeon in a letter – posted on Twitter by a Sky News journalist – instead aiming to focus on wider discussions at a later point.

In his letter, the Prime Minister said: “As I noted when we last met, I am keen to arrange an in-person meeting with you and the other first ministers and deputy first minister to build on the constructive discussions we had earlier this summer.

“We agreed then that we should establish a structured forum for ongoing engagement between the Government and the devolved administrations to deliver tangible outcomes in the interest of people throughout the UK.

“There is much for us to discuss as all parts of the UK work together on our shared priority of recovering from the pandemic.

“I understand our officials have made good progress on the details of this since we last spoke.”

‘I look forward to meeting you soon’

Mr Johnson added: “I am particularly keen that we work closely together on the vaccination booster campaign this autumn which will be crucial as we continue to tackle the pandemic.

“The UK Government has procured millions of vaccines for the entire United Kingdom and we look forward to working with the Scottish Government as we roll out booster jabs in line with JCVI’s advice.

“The UK Government is working closely with the devolved Scottish Government on a variety of different issues.

“I know that you have been meeting regularly with the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, but I look forward to meeting with you soon and working together in the interests of people in all parts of our country.”

Boris Johnson enjoyed a dram with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross on a previous trip. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP/Shutterstock

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged in her own letter on Monday she and Mr Johnson “differ politically”, but stressed the Scottish and UK governments must “work together where we can”.

It comes after she confirmed most of Scotland’s remaining coronavirus restrictions are to be scrapped from Monday – which she hailed as “perhaps the most significant date so far” in the pandemic.

From August 9, Scotland will move “beyond Level 0” with the removal of most restrictions such as physical distancing and the size of social gatherings.

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.