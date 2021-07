Boris Johnson’s “dog whistle” politics spawned the racist abuse suffered by England’s football team following the Euros final, senior MPs have claimed.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were subjected to a deluge of racist abuse on social media platforms following Sunday’s defeat.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer laid the abuse at Mr Johnson’s door at prime minister’s questions today, claiming “far from giving racism a red card, he gave it a green light”.