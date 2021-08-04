Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News

Boris Johnson arrives in Aberdeenshire: What is he doing here?

By David Mackay
August 4, 2021, 11:06 pm
Boris Johnson during his visit to the police college. Photo: PA
Boris Johnson during his visit to the police college. Photo: PA

Boris Johnson has arrived in Aberdeenshire as part of his two-day visit to Scotland.

The prime minister has ventured north to promote the benefits of the union and inspect preparations for the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

During the first day of his expedition on Wednesday he visited the police HQ in Tulliallan, near Alloa, to head of plans ahead of the global summit.

Why is Boris Johnson in Aberdeenshire?

Boris Johnson was welcomed to the north-east by Andrew Bowie, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, on Wednesday evening.

The politician, who is also vice-chairman of the Conservatives, said it was “absolutely brilliant” to welcome Mr Johnson to the region.

The prime minister is expected to spend the day meeting industry representatives in the region.

The north-east has regularly featured on Boris Johnson’s itinerary when making visits to Scotland.

A Moray distillery was the only location in Scotland he visited during the 2019 General Election campaign.

And he returned in July last year to tour RAF Lossiemouth to hear of how military personnel were helping the fight against Covid while also visiting Orkney.

What do people think of the visit?

The most-recent has visit has attracted criticism from the SNP after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked for a meeting in Edinburgh to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Mr Johnson declined the offer while explaining he was eager to arrange joint talks with all the devolved administrations in the UK.

Boris Johnson is expected to meet industry representatives in the north-east. Photo: PA

The prime minister’s other trips to Scotland have also been criticised for failing to provide opportunities for him to meet ordinary voters.

His visit to the police college in Fife on Wednesday was tightly guarded, like his visit to RAF Lossiemouth last year.

Supporters of Mr Johnson say his trip north of the border shows his dedication to the union and the benefits of Scotland remaining part of the UK.