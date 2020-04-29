Boris Johnson and wife have ‘healthy baby boy’ at London hospital

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy” at a London hospital earlier this morning, according to reports this morning.
A spokesman for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.
“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”
More to follow.
