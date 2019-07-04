Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to visit Perth for Tory leadership debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are visiting Perth this week for the only Scottish date on their hustings calendar.

The prime minister hopefuls will battle it out in a head-to-head debate in front of Conservative party members at the Fair City event tomorrow evening.

It is understood the hustings will take place at Perth Concert Hall – though the venue has yet to be confirmed.

Last week Scottish folk singer Eddi Reader called for a demonstration against Mr Johnson as rumours grew that he would make a stop in Perth.

Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt were in Belfast on Tuesday for their Northern Ireland hustings where they were questioned on issues surrounding the backstop, abortion and same-sex marriage. The pair insisted the backstop had to go if there was to be a Brexit deal, with Mr Johnson claiming he resigned from Theresa May’s Cabinet over her deal.

He accused the EU of “moral blackmail” over the backstop and insisted he would never allow the return of a hard border with the Republic.

Mr Hunt said that he also had opposed the backstop in Cabinet but had not made his misgivings public.

On devolved issues, Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt gave personal backing to legalisation on abortion and same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland, saying: “These are deeply personal issues.

“If I was Northern Irish, I would want the law changed in both of those areas.”