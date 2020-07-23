Boris Johnson accused of tastelessly ‘crowing’ about the Union on trip to Scotland during Covid-19 crisis

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Boris Johnson of tastelessly “crowing” about the Union on a trip to Scotland during the Covid-19 crisis.

The prime minister made his first journey north of the border since the General Election today and boasted the “sheer might of our Union” had helped safeguard 900,00 Scottish jobs during the pandemic.

The UK Government supported the roles through its furlough and self-employment schemes and Mr Johnson, who met local fishermen during a visit to Orkney, said the “merits of the union” had been “proved throughout this crisis”.

But speaking during a briefing in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon rejected the suggestion outright and said no one should be “championing and celebrating” a pandemic which had taken thousands of lives as an example for a pre-existing political cause.

The first minister said the situation deserved a “solemn” response from politicians rather than a “campaign visit”.

Ms Sturgeon, who revealed she had not spoken to the prime minister in nearly a month, said financial support from the Treasury had been “very welcome” but she argued the UK had borrowed to fund its spending and an independent Scotland could do the same.

“Some of the things he references are simply a feature of where power lies,” she said.

“If Scotland was an independent country, then just like Ireland or any of the other small countries we’d be doing these things ourselves. In that sense I think it’s a bit of a redundant argument.”

Mr Johnson said he had pledged to be a prime minister for every corner of the United Kingdom and the “fantastically strong institution” of the Union had been “very valuable” in providing support to all parts of the UK.

He argued not enough time had passed for another referendum on independence to be held because the 2014 vote was a “once in a generation event”.

Ms Sturgeon, who tweeted earlier in the day that the prime minister’s visit highlighted the argument for Scottish independence, said politicians should remain focused on tackling the pandemic and “not use it as a political weapon”.

She said she would continue to “take the decisions that I think are best for Scotland” but she insisted “campaigning right now is not my priority.”

“Boris Johnson has every right to be on a campaign visit to Scotland,” she said.

I welcome the PM to Scotland today. One of the key arguments for independence is the ability of Scotland to take our own decisions, rather than having our future decided by politicians we didn’t vote for, taking us down a path we haven’t chosen. His presence highlights that. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 23, 2020

“In his shoes, it’s not how I would be choosing to spend my time given what we are facing right now.

“People can make up their own minds about these things and can make up their own minds about where they think the decisions we’re having to take right now are best taken.”

Ms Sturgeon said she would be happy to meet with the prime minister in Edinburgh if he decided to take a detour and suggested the UK could learn from Scotland’s handling of the pandemic so far.

She said: “Do I think there are things the UK Government could learn from Scotland? Yes I do. An approach that is very much driven by elimination I think is one thing they could learn.

“I would encourage the UK Government to do that because I think that would help all of the countries of the UK to drive the infection to the lowest possible level and put us into the strongest position going into winter.”