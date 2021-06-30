A worker from a Perthshire chicken factory plagued by Covid outbreaks was caught ignoring isolation rules days after being told he had the virus.

Ilie Neogoe was caught driving while he was nearly four times over the limit after claiming he had become bored staying at home and self-isolating.

Neogoe worked at the 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus.

It was forced to shut down due to mass outbreaks of Covid.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Neogoe admitted endangering the police who pulled him over for drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £600.

He was fined a further £700 for posing a danger to police while he was Covid positive.

Isolation ‘extremely difficult’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “In March 2021 at the factory where he was working there were positive tests for Covid and persons were sent home to self-isolate.

“He was used to getting up early, putting in a full day’s work and returning home.

“It was the first time he had not been out the door to work.

“Doing nothing in the house, he found extremely difficult.

“He was not someone who would misuse alcohol but he was drinking on some days.

“On this occasion he told police he had gone out to get provisions for his family.

“He had hit the stage where he had nothing to do.

“He ought to have made alternative arrangements.

“Somewhat ironically, had he not – by virtue of his own honesty – disclosed that he was supposed to be self-isolating, the charge may never have been brought against him.”

Erratic driving through Perth

Neogoe, 37, ignored the law and went out drunk just three days after being given a positive diagnosis.

His erratic driving around Perth attracted the attention of police.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “The car turned directly in front of a vehicle which was forced to brake.

“He was driving close to the rear of the car ahead.

“The police felt it necessary to stop his vehicle.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol.

“He stated he was currently in isolation following a test on 1 April and he showed them a text message confirming a positive test.

“He was fully aware he should be isolating.”

‘Other people potentially at risk’

He admitted acting in a culpable and reckless manner by leaving his home on April 4 and showing “total disregard for the consequences” of leaving home when he should have been self-isolating.

He admitted causing serious risk and harm to the health and wellbeing of the police officers who had to deal with him.

Neogoe admitted posing a risk to anyone who may have come into contact with him.

He admitted drink driving in the city and had a reading of 78/22 mics.

Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “He should have been in self-isolation following a positive test.

“I appreciate he advised the police but it is still a serious matter.

“You were putting other people potentially at risk.”

Three Covid outbreaks at factory

In March this year, the Army was called in to help a testing operation after a third Covid-19 outbreak at the 2 Sisters factory.

NHS health chiefs asked the military to help with mass testing at the factory, which employs around 1,050 people.

There were more than 25 positive cases during March in what was the third serious outbreak since last summer.

Management at the factory paused production after an outbreak in August which eventually led to more than 200 people linked to the premises catching the virus.

The facility was closed for a fortnight while all staff were sent home to self-isolate.

In January at least 57 more people tested positive.