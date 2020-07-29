Boozy thug who attacked woman and threw a dog across a room is jailed

A heartless brute launched a dog across a room and attacked his partner during an alcohol-induced rampage.

Landscaping boss Neil Brown, 32, was locked up after he admitted assaulting the woman and her dog at an address in Whitfield in February.

The woman suffered reddening and did not require further medical treatment, while the dog suffered a cut and was left “quivering” under a bed.

Brown, who has multiple previous convictions for violence, was jailed after pleading guilty from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard a sozzled Brown had contacted the woman just before midnight on February 5 saying he would come round after a night out.

He eventually attended and went out again at around 5am.

Things took a sinister turn a few hours later after the woman was awoken by the sound of Brown injuring himself.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “The accused became defensive after being asked where he had been.

“She told him he would be late for his community service and he became aggressive and said: ‘It’s all your fault’.

“She got her mobile phone out to try to phone the police. The accused threw it onto the bathroom floor and the complainer ran past him to try to get out. The accused ran out and grabbed her by the neck. The complainer tried to break free by scratching him.”

Mrs Gilmartin added: “The accused said: ‘If I’m going to get remanded I’m not going for nothing. I’m going to punch your **** in’.

“The complainer’s dog began to bark incessantly at the accused. The accused let go of the complainer, picked up Cooper and threw him across the living room, causing him to strike his head on a TV and limp off.

“Brown again ran towards the complainer and grabbed her by the neck but she poked him in the eye.”

The woman eventually ran into the street and Brown was later arrested.

He continued to behave abusively en route to police headquarters on West Bell Street by spitting on a partition in the police van and repeatedly kicking it.

Brown, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to seizing the woman, pursuing her, grabbing her neck and dragging her by the body along the floor to her injury on February 6.

He also acted aggressively, shouted, swore, made offensive remarks and threats of violence before throwing her dog across a room to its injury. Brown also seized her mobile and caused damage to it before behaving abusively after being arrested.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Brown for a total of 23 months and imposed a non-harassment order for three years, which will prevent him from behaving in any way that will cause the woman alarm or distress.