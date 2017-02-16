Boozy Cow set for Dundee – and plans weekly events

A restaurant chain which donates 100% of its profits to local charities and good causes has outlined its plans to open a branch in Dundee.

Boozy Cow — which has restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling — has confirmed it will open a new eatery in the premises of the recently-closed Laing’s Bar and Kitchen on Roseangle.

The company confirmed it would retain the beer garden feature many pub-goers feared would go.

In a statement, the company said: “Laing’s was an established and well-liked institution in Dundee and we understand that there are some of you who are gutted to see it go.

“Rest assured that we’ll do our best to honour its legacy.”

The venue also intends to host weekly events including “live music, potentially DJs and pub quizzes”.

Boozy Cow was set up by businessman Garreth Wood who wanted to merge his “love of hospitality and philanthropy” after 14 years of working in the catering industry.