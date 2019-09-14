Boozy Cow pub in Dundee’s west end to be rebranded after sale

A west end pub is set for a revamp after its owners sold the business.

The Boozy Cow, which opened to a flurry of publicity over two years ago, has confirmed it will close – with a new-look boozer set to open in its place.

A spokeswoman for Signature Pubs – which owned the Boozy Cow – said the premises have now been sold to the Kilted Pub Company.

The new owners, who took over on Monday, revealed the restaurant and bar space will be rebranded as the Kilted Kangaroo, but will remain open throughout the revamp.

Currently operating another premises in Stirling, Kilted Pub Company director Andrew Mitchell said it was a “great opportunity” to secure a site in the City of Discovery. And he has confirmed there will be no impact on the Boozy Cow staff, who have retained their jobs under the new format.

Andrew said: “It is our intention to bring our own brand of fun to Dundee.

“We have been looking at units in Dundee for some time. Rest assured though, that all staff will be remaining with the new operators. “As soon as we visited this one a few weeks ago and got a chance to look at the beer garden and views out over the Tay, we knew this was a great opportunity and made it happen.

“Over the next week or two we will be rebranding the unit internally and externally, changing the décor, installing a pizza oven for fresh stone baked pizzas and introducing our new food and drink offering.

“Once we are happy with this initial opening we will start to phase in our evening entertainment that includes live music and comedy, open mic, pub quizzes, karaoke and our unique Friday night meat tray raffle and joker draws.”

A spokeswoman for Signature Pubs said the company was going through an “exciting period of expansion” as she explained the sale.

She added: “As part of that (expansion) we received an approach and have agreed to sell Boozy Cow Dundee to an operator with exciting plans for the property. We would like to thank all the staff for their hard work and dedication and wish them well for the future.”

The latest closure of the Boozy Cow comes over a year after the premises in Aberdeen shut its doors.