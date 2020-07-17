Booze-fuelled lout threatened to kill cops during tirade

A glass-throwing lout threatened to kill police during a booze-fuelled tirade at his flat.

Barry Crighton repeatedly threatened officers’ lives during the incident at his home in Broughton Gardens and while at police headquarters on West Bell Street on May 24.

Crighton, 45, was restrained after falsely claiming to be in possession of a knife.

A month prior, neighbours became fearful after Crighton was seen throwing glass from his flat window during another drunken incident.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were called out to attend the street on May 24 following reports of a disturbance.

Crighton appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was described as being “awkward” despite initially cooperating with enquiries.

“The accused refused to take his hand out of his pocket and said he had a knife,” fiscal depute Michael Dunlop said.

“After being detained for a search no knife was found and he was placed in the back of the police van.

“He began to shout and swear making numerous threats to kill officers. He stated ‘once these cuffs are off I’m going to cause a disturbance.’

“While en route to custody, he continued making similar threats to kill.”

Crighton also said to officers. “Get me in the cell I’m ******* bored. I’ll kill you ****.”

In the previous incident, a neighbour heard smashing coming from Crighton’s flat and noticed glass outside the property.

There were two further instances of glass smashing which caused her “extreme concern.”

Police later attended and noticed a large, broken framed picture surrounded by broken glass.

He told officers: “It wasn’t me who did that *****.”

Crighton pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing glass items from the second floor of his flat to the danger of members of the public on April 4.

He also pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats to kill police officers on May 24.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said Crighton had suffered a relapse in alcohol abuse as well as struggling with mental health issues.

Mr Boyle said: “It’s clear this is a man, when under the influence of alcohol, commits offences. There’s been some family difficulties and that’s perhaps at the root of the relapse.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until September for reports, and released Crighton on bail with special conditions not to be under the influence of alcohol at his home.