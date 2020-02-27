Thief spent eight hours in Dundee restaurant, where he drank booze, slept and stole cash and goods worth thousands

A thief helped himself to thousands of pounds worth of cash, booze and even had a nap after breaking into a popular restaurant.

The culprit spent more than eight hours in the Giddy Goose on Monday night, all of which was captured on CCTV, before leaving the Perth Road eatery.

During his time in the shop he drank beer, creme de cassis, sambuca and made off with goods and cash worth a high five-figure sum.

He event went so far as to update his Facebook profile, and despite realising he was caught on camera, continued to “commando roll” around the restaurant.

Restaurant owner, Calum Runciman said: “If it wasn’t so sickening it would be funny.

“What he did was unbelievable. It’s hard to believe he could be so stupid.

“For the first four hours he had no idea he was being caught on CCTV. Then when it did eventually click with him he carried on regardless.

“He then went to great lengths to cover his face, even crawling along the ground commando-style to try to avoid showing his face on camera.

“It was a bit late by then because we already had four hours of him captured .”

Calum said: “The thief is seen clear as day and is easily identifiable.

“During his eight hours in the restaurant he decided to make the most of what was there.

“At one point he sat at a table and enjoyed a beer. Then he sampled some creme de cassis, which he had neat so probably didn’t enjoy too much.

“Then he went on to enjoy a sambuca followed by a large glass of amaretto.

“After his tipple he then proceeded to take a 45 minute nap – and all the while the CCTV was rolling. I don’t know how drunk he got but he was certainly keen to sample what booze there was on offer. ”

Four hours into his night time plunder of the premises on the Perth Road the man eventually realised that he had been caught on camera, however, rather than disappearing into the night he tried to hide his identity by crawling along the floor, commando style.

Calum said that at around 2.20am the thief decided it was time to take to social media and actually updated his profile picture while in the restaurant.

“How he behaved is almost unbelievable but the cameras caught it all.”

Eventually the thief took off and police are still hunting him.

Calum said: “This is actually pretty devastating for us. We are a small family-run business and we employ around 40 staff.

“It’s coming up for the end of the month when we have to pay our staff and this theft hasn’t done us any good at all.”

Calum said that on a more sinister note the thief had obviously been watching the restaurant, waiting for staff to leave.

Calum said: “He broke in only 10 minutes after our last members of staff had locked up for the night.

“It’s really worrying to think that he was sitting watching and waiting. He knew what he was going to do.”

Calum said that the CCTV footage clearly shows the man and he believes that it shouldn’t take the police too long to trace the useless criminal.

He said: “He’s pretty easy to identify and already people have come forward with names.”

A spokeswoman for police said: “We can confirm there was a break-in at the Giddy Goose between midnight and 8am on Monday.

“A quantity of cash and alcohol was stolen. Inquiries are continuing. ”