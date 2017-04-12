A man stole toiletries on four different occasions from Dundee shops.

Shane McVicar, 29, of Hazelwood Close, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McVicar admitted four shoplifting offences all of which took place within the city over a three-week period.

He admitted stealing a quantity of toiletries from Boots, Kingsway Retail Park, on September 14 last year.

He also admitted stealing toiletries from the Boots store in Albert Street on October 17 last year.

He further admitted stealing toiletries from Boots, Kingsway Retail Park, on October 24 last year and he also admitted stealing more toiletries, again from the same store, the following day.

Sentence was deferred until June 28 for reports.