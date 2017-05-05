A Dundee street has been given a new lease of life with the opening of several new shops.

The boost comes just weeks after it was claimed Albert Street had fallen on hard times.

Glitzy’s wallpaper shop is set to open its doors in the coming days and a new photography studio and Turkish barbers are also ready to follow suit.

It’s hoped that the new businesses could bring greater footfall to the struggling area which forms one of the main routes into the city centre.

Sandra Small, who has set up Glitzy’s, previously worked in the Evolution tanning salon across the road.

Speaking to the Tele, she said: “Things really went downhill around last August.

“A lot of shops which opened weren’t there long and a few others just closed down but I’ve opened my shop now and I’ve now realised there’s a few others around about which will be opening too.

“There’s a Turkish barbers opening across the road and a couple more up the street.

“It’s brilliant to see something positive happening because things were really looking bad.

“We want to get people down here because it’s the main thoroughfare to the city centre.”

Work is ongoing to transform the former Trophy World store into a Turkish barbers, while a former card shop in the same street is being developed into a photography studio.

In March, a group of traders called for a major regeneration of Albert Street, saying that it had fallen into disrepair.

A meeting was held for local traders to air their concerns and suggest a way forward.

Aziz Kirri, owner of the Lucky Coffee House, is pleased to see new businesses filling empty units.

He said: “It’s great to see more business coming into the street.

“It’s really needed because this street has been neglected for a long time and the shops weren’t looking as they should be.

“However, I’m happy that more people want to come here and do business because we want to get people to come here from the city centre.”