Boost for Dundee Waterfront as resurrected McGill Homes unveils plans for glamorous flats

Dundee’s Waterfront is in line for another boost with a resurrected city firm’s plans for glamorous flats unveiled.

McGill Homes announced it has snapped up the former Department for Work and Pensions jobcentre building on Dock Street in a deal worth more than half a million pounds.

And the development will bring more jobs to the city with “a massive recruitment drive” already under way by McGill.

The company is now drawing up plans to lodge with Dundee City Council to transform the Grade B listed building into apartments.

Owner Graeme Carling said: “We are excited to make this acquisition and announcement,

“It will confirm our intent to refocus McGill Homes on conversions rather than new builds.

“We looked at the site a number of months ago and it is the perfect project for our business.”

He added: “Although McGill works across the country, it is great to announce our first major development in Dundee and be part of the continued redevelopment of our Waterfront.”

McGill communications director Fraser Kirk insisted the job hunt would concentrate on city workers and added: “We want local people and we are continuing to go through a massive recruitment drive and also plan to kick-start our apprentice programme.

“We cannot say how many jobs will be created or even how many flats will be built because it is at such an early stage and we’re unsure of what exact work will need to be done.

“The council has been great and massively supportive and we respect that. We are working together to make this happen.”

The DWP building purchase is the first major acquisition since the company announced plans to revive McGill Homes earlier in the week and confirms its focus on conversion projects.

Mr Kirk added: “We have a few other sites in Dundee which we have plans for and we want to move fast on all the projects.”

McGill chairman, Syd Fudge, said: “The project will convert the existing commercial property into residential units and work has already started to set out our plans for the development.

“It is a fantastic site in a prominent Waterfront location and our development will maintain the stunning features of the building.

“These types of conversions are a typical development for McGill Homes and we are already in discussion to acquire similar development sites both in the city and around the country.”

The site, at the corner of Gellatly Street, is 17,000 square feet and cost £515,000.