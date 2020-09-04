Bookworms celebrate as Dundee’s Central Library reopens

Noise is something usually discouraged in libraries, but yesterday the sounds of people coming through the doors for the first time in months was a welcome one.

Dundee’s Central Library has been closed for almost half a year due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but yesterday bookworms were able to regain a semblance of normality and enjoy borrowing books again.

It is the start of a rolling programme which is expected to lead to the city’s other libraries opening to the public over the coming weeks.

Central Library has launched a Reconnect and Collect Service – which allows customers to phone up to order books which they can then go along and collect.

The first customer to collect his books was former DC Thomson worker Garry Fraser, 64, from the West End.

Garry said: “It’s great to be able to come back to the library and get books.

“I’ve been asking friends for books for months now. I like to have an actual book in my hands to read so it’s great that we can come back and use this service.”

Shona Donaldson, adult library service manager with Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), said she was delighted that customers were being offered the click and collect service.

She said: “We can’t open the library fully yet but this is the start of what we hope will be a rolling programme.

“Gradually we will get the libraries in the city opening up again.”

The next round of openings is expected to include libraries in community centres, such as Douglas and Menzieshill, from September 14.

LACD plans to follow this two or three weeks later with stand-alone libraries such as Broughty Ferry and Lochee.

Shona said that the programme had to be gradual to ensure that all necessary safety measures were put in place.

And she said that she was hopeful that, once opened, it wouldn’t be too long before the libraries could offer a full service, including the use of computers.

She said: “It is really difficult in libraries to keep everything safe and clean but we are working on it.

“We are aware that many people rely on their local library for access to computers and we are hoping to get up and running with that as soon as we possibly can also.”

The collect service involves library staff choosing up to 10 books on behalf of customers, and selections will be made in response to the reading preferences customers indicate at the booking stage.

Items will then be available for collection two working days later.

All stock selected will be handled safely in accordance with current government guidance.

Any returned items will be quarantined for a period of 72 hours before being included in selections.

Sinclair Aitken, chairman of LACD, said: “We have been delighted by the great response to our digital services in recent months and are very proud to have maintained free access to a wide range of materials and resources during this difficult time, but we know our customers have really missed visiting our libraries and borrowing physical books.

“It is our absolute priority to ensure we keep our customers and staff safe. While we put measures in place to ensure we can progress towards reopening libraries and in line with Scottish Government guidance we will be initially partially reopening with a Reconnect and Collect Service.”

To use the collect service, the library can be called on 01382 431539 and staff will discuss the preferred books and also arrange a pick-up slot.

The service can also be used by following the link for libraries at www.leisureandculturedundee.com