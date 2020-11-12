Coronavirus breach saw group of revellers thrown out of Tayside luxury resort

A large group of revellers were thrown out of a popular Tayside resort over the weekend for breaking coronavirus restrictions.

The incident saw a group of people from more than one household gathering in one of the holiday lodges at Forbes of Kingennie on Saturday November 7.

The party had hired out the luxury resort’s largest lodge, which had two of its bedrooms sealed off to make sure only a maximum of six people were able to stay over.

Under current level two lockdown restrictions in Angus, holiday accommodation has been allowed to stay open but guests are banned from staying with people who are not from their own household.

On top of this, no one is allowed to meet with anyone from another household indoors unless it is in a public space such as a cafe.

The group – who came from Angus – had falsely told the reception desk at Forbes of Kingennie the party only came from one household.

However, suspicions were raised after staff at the resort’s golf driving range heard loud noises coming from the lodge.

Staff immediately intervened and broke the group up.

The guests were given an hour to leave the lodge and staff also threatened to phone the police if they did not do so.

Libby Forbes from Forbes of Kingennie said: “There was a group who shouldn’t have been in the lodge on Saturday.

“They had signed in at the reception to say they were just from one household but there ended up being more than one household in the lodge.

“The group was in our largest lodge here and we had actually blocked off two of the rooms to make sure it could only sleep a maximum of six people.

“However, the team at the driving range heard loud noises coming from the lodge and went straight there to see what was happening.

“We gave the group an hour to leave and thankfully they just left, but we said if they didn’t leave, the police would have to be involved.”

Between August 28 and October 14, Police Scotland were called out to 66 illegal house parties across Dundee.