All major bookmakers believe that Neil McCann’s Dundee will come out on top in Sunday’s city derby with United.

The Dee boss and his Tangerine counterpart Ray McKinnon will both make their Dundee derby management debuts when the two sides clash at Dens in the Betfred Cup.

The game kicks off at 3pm and is live on BT Sport.

All 21 betting firms listed on online comparison site Oddschecker make the hosts favourites.

League Cup title sponsors Betfred price the Premiership side at 5/4, with McKinnon’s new-look United out at 2/1. The draw is 12/5.

A Betfred spokesperson said: “It’s a Scottish Premiership side versus Scottish Championship side, with Dundee unbeaten in the last four encounters, as well as winning their last three home matches versus their city rivals.”

The best odds available on Dundee to win are 11/8, available at Boyle Sports. The best price for McKinnon’s men is 21/10 at both Paddy Power and SkyBet. The draw is priced at 11/4 on Marathonbet.

Sofien Moussa

The favourite to score first is Dundee’s new hitman Sofien Moussa, at 11/2 at various betting companies, with the Tunisian striker having already scored five times, including a hat-trick against Cowdenbeath last time out for McCann’s side.

The bookies have Patrick N’Koyi as the first United man to score at 6/1 – despite having yet to find the net in his first few games.

Despite saying he will not start the game, Dundee United new boy Scott McDonald is at 13/2 to break the deadlock, having signed from Motherwell on Tuesday.

United youngster Matty Smith, who scored against Cowdenbeath last weekend, is best priced at 7/1 to get the opener.

Both sides sit on nine points out of nine in Group C, with the Tannadice side arguably impressing more thus far.

The Arabs have scored nine times and conceded once, compared to the Dark Blues’ seven goals in the three games against Buckie Thistle, Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath.

After Dundee’s abject performance in their 2-0 home win against Highland league Buckie Thistle, McCann called his players in for training on their day off.

Dundee will be without striker Craig Wighton, and most likely the rest of the season, with McKinnon likely to start new signing McDonald on the bench in the straight shoot-out for top spot and automatic qualification to the knock-out rounds of the Betfred League Cup.