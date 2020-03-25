Thief snatched £500 from Dundee Ladbrokes store to fund gambling habit

A gambling addict reacted on the spur of the moment when he spotted cash on the counter at a bookies and snatched £500.

But the thief, John McGuinness, was known to the staff and recorded on CCTV at the Ladbrokes shop in Lochee and easily traced by police.

His solicitor, Jim Caird, described the cash snatch as a “spur of the moment” incident and said his client had a gambling problem.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop told Dundee Sheriff Court that the offence took place on October 4 2019 at Ladbrokes in Lochee High Street.

He said: “At the time he approached the counter and spoke to one of the witnesses about placing a bet.

“There was cash counting going on at the time and one witness observed him leaning over the counter and reaching onto the surface and grabbing the money lying there

“Both witnesses then saw the accused run out of the rear exit of the premises. Police attended and witnesses named the accused responsible and that he was caught on CCTV. ”

McGuinness, 39, of Tweed Crescent, appeared in court and admitted the offence.

Mr Caird said: “He takes full responsibility and pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“This was not a premeditated act, but something on the spur of the moment. He advised shop staff this would be his last bet as he was losing all his money.

“He does accept he has a gambling problem and in this situation he was putting bets on and losing money and shop staff recognised that as well.

Sheriff John Rafferty was told that the £500 was not recovered.

He then told McGuinness: “In these circumstances I will fine you £333.”