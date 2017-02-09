Bookmakers Ladbrokes has reported that Dundonians have placed a “flurry” of wagers on this February being the coldest ever recorded.

The betting firm has set odds of 2/1 on this month being the coldest February in history, 1/5 on snow falling anywhere in the UK this week and 2/1 on the mercury plunging to -10C.

A spokeswoman for Ladbrokes said that the company’s systems have picked up a lot of weather-based betting across Dundee.

She said: “Weather betting is more popular in Scotland than anywhere in the UK, with the majority of bets being placed online.

“We have seen a flurry of bets on it being the coldest February on record in the Dundee area, which has been sparked by the most recent Met Office reports.”

The spokeswoman added: “The freezing weather has led to an avalanche of bets on snowfall and record breaking lows hitting the UK this month.

“It is now long odds-on that snow falls before the weekend is out, while at the same time, the odds are starting to suggest that February could be the coldest ever.”

Earlier this week, the Met Office said the “set-up” of weather conditions was comparable to the conditions which led to the Big Freeze of 2010.

During that particular cold spell, temperatures dropped to as low as -21C across the UK.