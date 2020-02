A man has been accused of stealing £500 from a bookmakers in Lochee.

John McGuinness, of Tweed Crescent, allegedly made the theft from the Ladbrokes store on High Street.

It is said the theft was committed within the store on October 4 last year.

No plea was entered to the single charge on summary complaint by the 38-year-old when the case called before Sheriff John Rafferty.

His case was continued.