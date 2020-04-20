Angus girl Indie, 4, helps mum with stall of free books for lockdown residents

A young Carnoustie family has set up a book exchange outside their house to keep people occupied during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sam Milne and little four-year-old Indie have set up a table outside their house on Ravensby Park Gardens, and nearby residents can pick up a book for free when they are out on their daily walk.

Mum Sam said she wanted to do her bit to help her neighbours during the lockdown: “I love reading so we have lots and lots of books, some that I have had since I was 10-years-old.

“My other half went to download a book to read and he couldn’t manage it and it made me think there are probably a lot of people out there who also can’t.

“We are not going to read these books again, so we are leaving them for people who might want to use them.”

Sam also leaves out a bottle of disinfectant if people want to wipe down the books before they take them home.

She continued: “People have been really nice and leaving sweets and some have tried to give us money, but we just want to give them to people who want them.

“It also gives us something to do because we set it up at 9.30am every morning.

“My daughter Indie is really enjoying it, she gets dressed to go and put the books out and then she gets excited when someone stops to have a look.

“Someone today came by in a care uniform and took a load of books so maybe they are going to a care home or something.

“Someone also said today they were coming round to drop off their own books they had finished, so I have become a little library without even realising it.

“We will keep going until all the books are gone or until people can go back to the library.”