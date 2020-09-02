Book shop ready to start a new chapter at its new Broughty Ferry premises

A family book shop is ready to enter the next chapter after securing a spot on one of Scotland’s “best streets” for independent stores.

The Bookhouse, which has been located in Monifieth for the last two-and-a-half-years, has decided to relocate to Gray Street in Broughty Ferry.

Owner Andy Rome said he and his wife Alison would be continuing to run the shop alongside their son Steven.

Andy said although they were “sad” to be closing the Monifieth premises they were “delighted” to be moving into Broughty Ferry.

He added: “We put a post up on social media advising we would be opening shortly and I was very much encouraged by the response.

“Gray Street is one of the best streets for independent retailers in Scotland alongside Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan.”

Andy said there was a “resurgence” of printed books after years of Kindles and other e-readers, which mirrored the popularity of vinyl.

He added: “We are members of the Book Sellers Association and there is reliable data available which shows there is a resurgence in people buying books.

“The Kindle market has plateaued out and people have fallen back in love with buying hard copies.”

The Bookhouse was able to adapt like many other businesses during the challenging lockdown period by offering a delivery service.

Andy added: “One plus point to come out of that was that we were able to see there was a demand for business, not just in Monifieth but also the surrounding areas.

“We must thank all our customer base, we’ve not had one negative comment about moving away from Monifieth.

“All of the customers we’ve built there are going to continue to use the store in its new locations.

“As a family we can’t wait to get up and running, we’ve got book clubs as well that have also been running on zoom during lockdown.

“It will be great once we can get them back up and running again in the shop.”